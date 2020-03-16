Fort Myers couple self-quarantines after cruise; ‘right thing to do’

After a week of uncertainty on the water because of the coronavirus, a Fort Myers couple is doing what they think is right for the community.

Kathy Haahn Hall and her husband Steve said they thought twice about going on their cruise, especially when Royal Caribbean sent an email warning about travel risks because of the virus.

“We’re like oh my gosh, this thing could kind of blow-up while we’re on the cruise.”

They said crew members worked hard to keep everything clean and passengers safe, even taking everyone’s temperature as they boarded.

When the time came to get off the ship, the Halls had to decide whether to self-quarantine.

“The whole world is kinda shutting down a little bit, so most people said yes, that they would quarantine when they got home.”

That’s exactly what the Halls are doing, staying inside their home and relying on grocery delivery services and helpful friends to bring them the items they need.

“We have so many wonderful friends down here that have called and said, ‘What do you need? What do you need? We’ll drop it off on your front porch’.”

Though the Halls are not sick, they’re prioritizing the safety of everyone around them.

“We’re doing it because it’s the right thing to do.”

They said they hope other people will do the same.

The Centers for Disease Control’s “no sail” order for cruise ships went into effect March 14. The cruise ship industry has voluntarily suspended operations from U.S. ports for the next 30 days.

IF YOU FEEL SICK:

The Florida Department of Health has opened a 24-hour COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Questions may also be emailed to [email protected] Email responses will be sent during call center hours.

LINK: Florida Department of Health COVID-19 updates



