Fort Myers council member on cruise, says coronavirus being taken seriously

Cruises are shutting down service because of concerns over the coronavirus, but while those decisions were being made, some ships were already out at sea.

Fort Myers council member Kevin Anderson, who is on a cruise, said guests and crew members have been taking the threat of the virus seriously.

“They are now cleaning and sanitizing rooms twice a day. All-day long, crew members are wiping everything down. You can’t go get your own cup of coffee, they have to pour it for you,” he said.

Anderson on Monday was on day 11 of a 14-day cruise aboard the Disney Wonder. To his knowledge, there are no cases of coronavirus on the ship, but their two stops in Mexico got canceled.

“Obviously if we knew things were going to this extent, we wouldn’t be here, but we’re making the best of it,” he said. “We’re enjoying ourselves and when we get off the ship, then we’ll take the precautions we need to take.”

He said they were also supposed to make a stop in Colombia but weren’t allowed onshore.

He expects the cruise to end in San Diego as planned. Once there, the Centers for Disease Control advises cruise passengers monitor their health and limit interactions with others for 14 days after returning to the U.S. If they show symptoms, they’re instructed to self-isolate and seek medical attention.

Disney Cruise Line is among those that have suspended service, with no new boardings through April 12.

IF YOU FEEL SICK:

The Florida Department of Health has opened a 24-hour COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Questions may also be emailed to [email protected] Email responses will be sent during call center hours.

LINK: Florida Department of Health COVID-19 updates



*The map is best viewed on a desktop computer. If you don’t see the map above tap HERE for a fullscreen version.

Reporter: Sara Girard

Writer: Jackie Winchester

