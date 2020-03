Firefighters respond to structure fire in Glades County

Firefighters are responding to a structure fire in Lakeport in Glades County Monday night.

Firefighters are on scene of a fire off State Road 78 west of Harney Pond Canal. This is also just west of Lake Okeechobee and north of Moorehaven.

There is currently no further information about this response from the fire department currently.

Writer: WINK News

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know