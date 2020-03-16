Collier County expected to declare a State of local Emergency to make more funding available

On Monday, leaders in Collier County will take a step against coronavirus that we have not seen from any other local government yet.

Commissioners plan to declare a State of local Emergency for Collier County.

One thing they stressed when making this decision was that they do not want this to cause fear in the public.

This move is really to help get more funding for the county.

Commissioner Bill McDaniel says this will help with the purchasing of testing kits and other necessities the county may need to help combat the virus.

In Collier County, 5 people have tested positive for COVID-19 and every day things continue to change, and that is why the commissioners believe they need to have certain measures in place to be prepared.

“I think it’s going to help with any kind of mobilization, healthcare issues, law-enforcement issues…those kind of very important things that happened during an emergency. We won’t have the devastation of a hurricane, but we have a structure that we have to create and maintain to ensure the safety of everyone,” said Collier Commissioner Penny Taylor.

We will be at the meeting today when the State of Emergency is declared. We will stream the announcement on the WINK News Facebook page and app.

Reporter: Nicole Lauren

Writer: Lincoln Saunders

