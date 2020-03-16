Charlotte County businesses step up to help those in need

As shops and companies struggle to survive right now, some aren’t letting that keep them from giving back.

From free food to grocery runs, Southwest Florida businesses are trying to make sure the people most at risk because of the coronavirus are covered.

Dave Abel, owner of Abel Air and Heat, said, “It’s a madhouse in the stores.”

It’s hard for shoppers to find what they need, but even more difficult for our older and immuno-compromised neighbors.

Abel visited shops between looking for supplies for those who need them, but can’t get to it, “That might be easier than somebody who’s a real process to get them into the store.”

Daniel Thomas of Port Charlotte says, for him, it’s a struggle every week to get by.

For others, the struggle isn’t finding food, but finding a way to afford it, especially for students who rely on breakfast and lunch in school.

Uncle Nick’s Pizza in Port Charlotte is offering free pizza to anyone who could use the help –no questions asked.

Owner Nick Wrasse said, “I hope it makes them feel like there are still good people out there, that they can find help when they need it.”

We bring you their stories because their gestures are not going unnoticed.

“Everybody is pulling together trying to do the best that we can and it’s appreciated,” Thomas added.

They hope to inspire others to pay it forward.

IF YOU FEEL SICK:

The Florida Department of Health has opened a 24-hour COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Questions may also be emailed to [email protected] Email responses will be sent during call center hours.

LINK: Florida Department of Health COVID-19 updates



