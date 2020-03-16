Cape Coral mayor urges residents to remain calm

Southwest Florida’s biggest city is unusually quiet following the closure of two popular attractions over coronavirus concerns and large crowds.

Sun Splash Family Waterpark and the Cape Coral Yacht Club are following guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Control, but bars and restaurants in the city remain open.

“As we all know, you know, the coronavirus is an evolving situation,” said Mayor Joe Coviello.

“The City of Cape Coral is asking its residents to be considerate of each other.”

He said while the city has been proactive, he believes other decisions will come from beyond the city, like restaurant and bar closures.

“I think each individual business will take the necessary precautions that they need to take to be safe, to keep the public safe, but those are decisions that I think will come down either from the governor, from the state, or from the Department of Health,” he said.

The City of Cape Coral has postponed city-sponsored events with large gatherings for at least the next 30 days.

Reporter: Stephanie Byrne

Writer: Jackie Winchester

