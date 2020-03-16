Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall suspends all events through March 31

Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall released the following statement Monday:

As we navigate the escalating and continually evolving COVID-19 situation, out of an abundance of caution, the Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall has suspended all performances through March 31.

The health and safety of our patrons, staff and visiting artists is our top priority; and we understand we must all do our part to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Events scheduled after March 31st are not affected as of now. Please continue to check back to our website for updated information. If you have tickets to any future event, including postponed shows,

we will communicate directly with those patrons about the status of the show going forward. The Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall is not responsible for the refund practices in place by secondary ticket providers.

For more information about Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall and its upcoming events, visit: bbmannpah.com or call the Box Office at (239) 481-4849.

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know