Amazon raises wages to help employees, opens new jobs to help customers

Many Americans are uncertain of their futures, wondering if they will have a job then.

Meanwhile, Amazon is stepping in to help not only those who are laid off but also online shoppers.

“It’s really hard to even get your basic necessities for the week,” Victoria Schmidt said.

Schmidt works for a small business in downtown Fort Myers. She’s having a difficult time finding groceries in the store. So she turned to Amazon to no avail.

“Amazon is being wiped of all the Amazon basics,” Schmidt said. “And it’s like craziness, just craziness.”

Finding products online right now is not easy. And Amazon agrees, saying the surge is putting operations under pressure, as people choose to stay inside and shop online.

But, with that pressure comes more jobs, 100,000 more opportunities.

“I think it would be a great idea if they did step up and do something like that,” Schmidt said.

And Schmidt said she would “most certainly” consider working for Amazon if she fell on tough times and needed to look for a new job. The possible opportunity gives her a little more confidence among all the uncertainty.

“I’ve heard it’s a great company to work for,” Schmidt said.

All current Amazon employees make at least $15 per hour, and the company is helping its workers by raising everyone’s pay by $2 per hour. That also includes Whole Foods employees.

But people such as Joe Mossing believe there’s no need for the online ordering.

“I mean if amazon wants to hire 100,000, I think it’s … I don’t think it’s necessary to stay home,” Mossing said. “I mean, you’re going to get it one way or another. You could get it at home just as well as you can bring outside.”

