NCH announces first confirmed coronavirus patient in its facilities

NCH Healthcare System says Florida Department of Health confirms one of its patients has tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19) Sunday.

This is the first coronavirus patient NCH has confirmed at one of its facilities since the pandemic reached Southwest Florida. There are currently five confirmed coronavirus cases in Collier County.

According to the NCH press release, the patient was admitted to the ER at the hospital March 11. The patient then met the criteria for isolation March 13 and continues to be treated in isolation at an NCH facility.

The health department is investigating the patient’s travel history and chances for exposure and will be the agency responsible for sharing case details if they become appropriate.

According to NCH, it will be restricting all visitors effective immediately, with the exception of end-of-life situations. This guideline is an update from its previously reported visitor restrictions.

“As we continue to learn more about COVID-19, we are taking every precaution necessary to protect our patients and staff,” said Paul Hiltz, the CEO of NCH Healthcare System in the press release. “Our top priority is the health and wellbeing of our community.”

NCH is expected to hold a press conference Monday at 4 p.m.

Writer: WINK News

