WATCH: President Trump speaks during a coronavirus White House press briefing

President Donald Trump and White House officials speak publicly at a White House press briefing on coronavirus (COVID-19) in Washington D.C. Sunday afternoon.

Trump said many people are buying more than they need in light of the COVID-19 pandemic and said it is unnecessary. He advised against purchasing more than three to five times of what individuals and families need for essential products. That included “food hoarding.”

Watch the press conference below:

Writer: WINK News

