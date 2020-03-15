President Donald Trump speaks during a White House press briefing to update status of COVID-19 in the United States Sunday, March 15, 2020. Credit: via WINK News.
WINK NEWS

WATCH: President Trump speaks during a coronavirus White House press briefing

Published: March 15, 2020 5:14 PM EDT
Updated: March 15, 2020 6:30 PM EDT

President Donald Trump and White House officials speak publicly at a White House press briefing on coronavirus (COVID-19) in Washington D.C. Sunday afternoon.

Trump said many people are buying more than they need in light of the COVID-19 pandemic and said it is unnecessary. He advised against purchasing more than three to five times of what individuals and families need for essential products. That included “food hoarding.”

Watch the press conference below:

>

Writer:WINK News
Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know.
SHARE

WINK News, Southwest Florida's News Leader

Copyright ©2020 WINK Digital Media