Downtown Fort Myers businesses make up for canceled St. Patrick’s Day block party

Even though Sunday’s big St. Patrick’s Day block party was canceled in downtown Fort Myers, local business owners got together to show they’re not cowering in fear of the coronavirus.

Businesses held their own special events in light of the River District Alliance’s cancellation to the annual St. Patty’s Day event.

Tents were set up for patrons with food and drinks, live music and a whole lot of green. Several businesses worked together to put on this celebration despite cancellations over coronavirus fears.

But that does not mean they weren’t taking precautions.

Many of the doormen at downtown bars were wearing gloves, and sanitizing wipes were stationed at each of the outside bars.

Employees of the participating businesses said it was important to still have the celebration to promote unity during a tough time.

“More than anything else community,” said. “It’s about coming together, good times, bad times and all the time. Trying to bring the community together and always have a good time here.”

The celebration is set to go on until 2 a.m.

Anyone who goes out is encouraged to wash their hands often and practice social distancing as much as possible.

Reporter: Breana Ross

Writer: Jack Lowenstein

