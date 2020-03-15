DOH- Lee says Macy’s employee at Edison Mall was never tested for COVID-19

On Saturday, Macy’s corporate office said an employee tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19) in their Fort Myers Edison Mall store and shuttered the premises for disinfecting.

However, now the Florida Department of Health in Lee County (DOH-Lee) says their epidemiological team investigated that report of COVID-19 and determine the claim is false and the employee was never tested.

Early Sunday a fifth case was confirmed in Lee County of a 72-year-old female testing positive, but this is not related to Macy’s employee’s claim.

WINK News has reached out to Macy’s corporate office for further clarification and has not heard back as of the time of publishing.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

IF YOU FEEL SICK:

The Florida Department of Health has opened a 24-hour COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Questions may also be emailed to [email protected] Email responses will be sent during call center hours.

LINK: Florida Department of Health COVID-19 updates



*The map is best viewed on a desktop computer. If you don’t see the map above tap HERE for a fullscreen version.

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know