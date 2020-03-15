Coronavirus: CDC advises postponement of events for next 8 weeks

Amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its guidance for mass gathering or large community events Sunday and recommends groups and individuals postpone in-person events that consist of 50 people or more throughout the United States for the next 8 weeks.

According to the CDC, large events and mass gatherings can contribute to the spread of COVID-19 in the United States via travelers who attend these events and introduce the virus to new communities.

Examples included conferences, festivals, parades, concerts, sporting events, weddings and other types of assemblies.

The CDC says events of any size should only be continued if they can be carried out with adherence to guidelines for protecting vulnerable populations, hand hygiene and social distancing. When feasible, organizers could modify events to be virtual.

The CDC recommendations do not apply to daily operations of organizations such as schools, institutes of higher learning or businesses.

This CDC recommendation is in attempt to help people reduce introduction of coronavirus into new communities and to slow the spread of infection in communities already affected by the virus. The CDC recommendation is not intended to supersede the advice of local public health officials.

