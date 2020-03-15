Collier County commissions to hold emergency special meeting to discuss COVID-19 Monday at 2 p.m.

CORRECTION: The original headline of this article had an incorrect day of the week. The meeting is on Monday.

The Collier County Board of County Commissioners will hold an Emergency Special Meeting to discuss COVID-19 (Coronavirus) and Declaration of Local State of Emergency at 2 p.m., Monday, March 16, in the Board of County Commissioners chambers, third floor, Collier County Government Center, 3299 Tamiami Trail E., Naples, Florida 34112. The meeting will be broadcast live with closed captioning on Collier Television channel 97/98 and via live streaming at colliercountyfl.gov/ctv and social media at facebook.com/colliergov.

The Board’s agenda will include, but is not limited to:

• Review and discuss the possible impacts of COVID-19 on Collier County.

• Discuss any appropriate action for the Board to take.

This meeting is open to the public. Interested parties may register to speak and to submit their objections, if any, in writing, to the board/committee prior to the meeting if applicable. All registered public speakers will be limited to three minutes unless permission for additional time is granted by the chairman.

The public is reminded that the CDC and Department of Health recommend social distancing and avoiding public gatherings when possible.

Collier County Emergency Management is monitoring COVID-19 and preparing for any potential impacts to the county.

