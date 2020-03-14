Walmart stores to reduce hours due to coronavirus concerns

Walmart is reducing hours at its stores due to concerns about the coronavirus.

Starting Sunday, March 15, Walmart stores and Neighborhood Markets will be open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. until further notice.

Stores that normally operate under reduced hours will keep their current hours of operations.

Walmart says the reduction in hours will help ensure associates can properly clean and sanitize as well as stock products.

