‘She’s with God:’ Mother of Diana Alvarez mourns as her remains are found nearly 4 years after her disappearance

After nearly four, long years of searching, 9-year-old Diana Alvarez’s mother, Rita Hernandez, heard Saturday morning that her daughter’s remains were found.

At times, she couldn’t speak, as the news about her daughter was so painful.

When we spoke, she still hadn’t told Diana’s five brothers and sisters. She said they still held onto the hope that Diana would come home.

A mom with what she has left of her daughter, not nearly enough: memories and pictures.

“I have to go without a birthday. Another year without a birthday,” she said.

The painful discovery was in Osceola County, where the Lee County Sheriff’s Office says surveyor’s stumbled upon the remains.

“I don’t wish this upon anybody, on nobody,” Hernandez said, “because it wasn’t her fault.”

The only suspect in Diana’s disappearance from her San Carlos Park home in 2016 is Jorge Guerrero-Torres.

While he already faces murder charges in her death, prosecutors now have further evidence of the crime.

“What she suffered and what she lived in those moments, I don’t wish that upon nobody,” Hernandez said.

This is how she hopes everyone will remember her daughter: a picture of her smiling on her birthday.

“I’m here with just the picture of my daughter. It’s all I have left of her,” Hernandez said.

To everyone who shared Diana’s photo to help find her, she says thank you. “Sharing her pictures, I cannot ask for more.”

This May, when Diana would have had her next birthday, she asks that you once again share her photo to help remember her.

“My daughter is in heaven,” she said. “She’s with God.”

The family plans to have a memorial for Diana. As for Jorge Guerrero, he’s due in court again on Monday.

Reporter: Anika Henanger

Writer: Briana Harvath

