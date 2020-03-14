Page Field Convenient Care working to set up for drive-thru coronavirus testing

The Page Field Convenient Care location already has cones laid out and a tent set up, ready to take patients.

But it’s not just anyone can drive through and get a nose swab, you’ll still need an order from a doctor.

It’s the first of its kind in the state.

“We can test more people and do it more safely,” said Dr. Karen Calkins, M.D., medical director for Lee Health Convenient Care

There’s no need to get out of the car to get tested for the coronavirus (COVID-19.)

“It’s for social distancing. It’s to make it easier for drive-up collection and protecting for the patient and staff,” said Brian Massey with disaster preparedness for Lee Health. “This took a lot of planning and organization to get in place and it just coincidentally happened the day after the president declared it an emergency but this was on the books to do for a while.”

Starting Monday, March 16, you’ll be able to drive through and get tested from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Lee Health says if the need increases they will extend those hours.

You’ll still need to meet the testing criteria and have your test ordered by your doctor, as well as make an appointment and come with a form of ID.

“We’re anticipating we can do about 32 tests in that time,” Massey said.

Lee Health will only be collecting nasal swab samples. Staff will send it out for testing and the patient’s provider will give the results once they are ready.

“As long as people remain calm and use their heads, we’ll all get through this together,” Massey said.

They are also looking to open more drive-thru locations around the county. NCH will also have a drive-up location, where you will not need an appointment.

