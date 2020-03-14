One dead after a car loses control on Imperial Pkwy and hits a tree then runs into traffic

One person died in a crash on Imperial Parkway on Friday after crashing into a tree and then running into traffic going the opposite direction, before rolling over.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, the driver of a Nissan Altima was traveling south on Imperial Parkway when the driver lost control of the car and drove into the median of the road before colliding with a tree.

After colliding with the tree, debris from the car hit a vehicle riding in the northbound lanes. The Nissan Altima continued into the northbound lanes on Imperial Parkway and struck another vehicle that had two young children as well as a 30-year-old woman inside. The two children, ages 5 and 3 were not injured, the woman in the car suffered only minor injuries.

The Nissan Altima rolled over after crashing into the car where it came to a final rest.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Writer: Lincoln Saunders

