Missing 9-year-old Diana Alvarez’s body found, LCSO announced

Lee County Sheriff’s Office held a news conference Saturday morning announcing 9-year-old Diana Alvarez’s body has been found.

LCSO says the body was first discovered by surveyors working in the area who stumbled on to the deceased body.

Deputies from Lee, Osceola and Broward counties on Friday were in Yeehaw Junction, 140 miles from where Diana Alvarez was last seen in May 2016.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office said Friday that detectives are following up on information received in the case.

Their investigation Friday centered on a wooded area of US-441. The medical examiner, a mobile command unit and a crime scene unit were at the scene.

The only suspect in the disappearance is Jorge Guerrero-Torres, who has been indicted on a charge of first-degree murder even though Diana’s body has not been found.

Lee County deputies previously conducted a search in Yeehaw Junction in the summer of 2016 and again in 2017, but found nothing.

