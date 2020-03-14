Edison Mall Macy’s employee tests positive for COVID-19, store closes early

An employee at the Macy’s store in Edison Mall has tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19) according to the store’s corporate office.

They released the following statement:

A Macy’s colleague at Macy’s Fort Myers Edison in Fort Myers, FL has tested positive for COVID-19. The colleague has not been in the store since March 8, but we remain in close contact as this colleague recovers. To ensure the health safety of our customers and colleagues, we have temporarily closed this location today at 1 p.m. to conduct a deep cleaning. We are taking action to combat any potential health concerns, complying with the Centers for Disease Control’s recommended preventative protocol, including increased cleaning in heavily trafficked areas and hard surfaces which include entrances, customer service stations, vertical transportation, restrooms and break rooms. It is our intent to open again as soon as we are able. We encourage our colleagues to continue to follow the CDC recommended everyday preventative measures and will remain vigilant and partner with local and state officials along with mall management.

The store closed at 1 p.m. on Saturday to conduct a deep clean and plan to reopen as soon as they are able.

The general manager of the Edison Mall location released the following statement:

“The health and safety of our guests, retailers and employees is our top priority. At this time, our tenants are individually following guidelines from their owners or corporate leadership, including the potential for modified operating hours or temporary store closures. For additional details, please contact Macy’s. Our already rigorous disinfectant and cleaning practices at Edison Mall will continue through the foreseeable future.”

Chairman and CEO of Macy’s, Inc. also posted a letter to customers on the company’s website regarding coronavirus efforts.

Writer: Briana Harvath

