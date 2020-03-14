Crystal Lakes community mourns loss of friend to COVID-19, fear they may have been exposed

Saturday evening the Florida Department of Health announced the second COVID-19 death in Lee County: a 77-year-old man who lived in the Crystal Lakes community.

Connie Sigmon, a neighbor and friend to the man says the community will never be the same.

“It was shocking news. We had just had dinner and drinks with everyone at the Moose. Him and his wife sat with us and he seemed to be fine. This was just a couple weeks ago,” she said.

But now, the neighborhood has a void.

“He has many, many close friends here at the park and I know they’re devastated,” she said.

Now, a sense of panic is looming that other people in this tight-knit community are concerned they may have come into contact with the virus.

Sigmon says they were never warned of their possible exposure.

“It has everyone scared because we’ve been in contact with all of these people,” she said.

So Sigmon and her neighbors are laying low hoping to hear more from local health departments on how to keep themselves safe.

In the meantime, they’re trying to remember their neighbor the best way they know how.

“He should be remembered by everyone in this park as a happy hour, lucky, friendly guy. He waved at everyone. He was always there with a smile,” Sigmon said.

This is the fourth death from the coronavirus in Florida. There are now a total of 77 cases in the state. We are working to get more information from our local health department about the next steps for neighbors who had contact with the victim.

Reporter: Breana Ross

Writer: Briana Harvath

