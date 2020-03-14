Coronavirus in SWFL Latest: FDOH confirms death of previously-announced case in Lee County

Another death in Lee County

The Florida Department of Health announced Saturday around 6 p.m. that a person that previously tested positive for COVID-19 in Lee County has died.

.@HealthyFla has confirmed the death of a previously-announced positive Florida #COVID19 case in Lee County. The individual was 77 years old. This was not a travel-related case. For total case count and more important information, visit https://t.co/e1S8bGG26U. — Florida Dept. Health (@HealthyFla) March 14, 2020

FDOH says the individual was 77 years old and it was not a travel-related case.

Keeping our kids safe

Local organizations and school districts in Southwest Florida are making sure children do not go hungry during their extended spring break.

The Charlotte County School District will serve lunch to children at the Mid County Library, the Port Charlotte Library and the Hampton Point Apartment Homes from the Champs on Wheels mobile food pantry.

Lunch will be served Monday through Friday at designated times in each location. A spokesperson for the school district said they are also trying to make arrangements to serve lunch the following week.

Meals of hope will offer food at eight different locations in Collier County and Bonita Springs next week.

A representative from Lee County Schools said they are working to set up mobile sites for food distribution.

-Breana Ross

Downtown Fort Myers still bustling despite coronavirus fears

Even though the coronavirus has led to widespread cancellations and a slow down in business for some, downtown Fort Myers looks like it’s not missing a beat.

There were still quite a few people out enjoying their Saturday evening, despite concerns about the coronavirus.

Tables were packed at the restaurants and people were walking the streets.

Sunday’s Saint Patrick’s Day Block Party is canceled but many said they’re not letting the virus or the cancelations keep them stuck indoors.

Others said they are just trying to provide some support to local businesses during this tough time.

“We wanted to do a little local support and come out for a bite to eat,” said Michael Kenefick. “Being in the restaurant business myself as well we’ve seen a big drop in the economy during the last couple weeks because of this.”

If you are going to be out and about, it’s important to follow the CDC’s guidelines: wash your hands often and avoid close contact with others.

-Breana Ross

Reporter: Breana Ross

Writer: Briana Harvath

