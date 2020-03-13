What to know if you are sent home from work due to coronavirus

If you have traveled recently your boss might ask you to quarantine to protect the rest of the company. You should know what your rights are if you are faced with this situation.

Self-quarantining can be costly and you may eat up a lot of paid time off or you might not be able to get paid for the time you have to miss.

We spoke to one man under quarantine who says he understands why his company asked him to work from home after returning from a cruise.

“I left on the cruise and there was like 11 cases in the US, by the time I came back it was 50 that would’ve been on the eighth now we’re up to like 1300 and that was less than a week ago, obviously it’s expanding into Lee county so realistically what’s the downside of if people are showing symptoms let them work from home if they are able to,” said Southwest Florida resident, Nik Pietanze.

We also talked to FGCU legal expert, Pam Seay, what rights companies are allowed when it comes to self-quarantine.

Seay said not only is it the companies right to send you home if you have traveled to a hot spot, but it is their responsibility to do so out of protection for other employees and clients.

That’s why she says it is important to evaluate any travel plans you may have.

“Number one: know the risks, are there issues at the location where you’re headed? Know your destination, if you believe there’s going to be a problem and change your plans. Number two know your own personal health situation, how healthy are you right now? Are you more susceptible to a virus that you might catch?” Seay said.

If you still choose to go on any trips you have planned, Seay says it is important that you disclose that information to your employer to protect yourself and other employees.

