Trainer says people shouldn’t be afraid to work out because of the coronavirus

With the coronavirus pandemic creating concern at large gatherings you may wonder whether it’s safe to go to the gym for your workout routine.

People who own, manage and work in gyms know they’re in trouble. Working out takes a back seat to staying healthy, but trainers say you can do both.

Good hygiene starts by wiping down every piece of equipment you use.

Going to the gym is a way of life, but those same weights, mats and treadmills we use to get in shape are also perfect places for bacteria to live.

“We have to be really, extra careful,” said head trainer Anna Delgado.

With the coronavirus spreading, people are starting to steer clear of the gym. But at Shape Fitness, they are taking all precautions to make sure everyone feels safe and healthy while working out.

“We have at least three or four of our workers every day wiping down all of our machines. Everyone is chipping in, the employees, the workers, the members,” Delgado said.

In addition to the cleaning, they’re passing out immune defense essential oils for members to take after their workout.

“They are viral and fungal and bacterial,” Delgado said. “They help with flu too, which is big too.”

Delgado says people should not be scared to go to the gym.

“Counter opposite; working out helps build the immune system. Nobody should stop working out at all,” she said.

So far, Crunch Fitness, Orange Theory and Pure Barre say they all plan to stay open for business with normal hours. We only heard from the YMCA about scaling back classes and services, but not closing.

Reporter: Taylor Smith

Writer: Briana Harvath

