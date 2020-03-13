Submit your questions you want answered by the CDC

If you have any questions for the Center for Disease Control Prevention now is your chance to have your concerns answered.

We asked residents what questions they would have for the CDC and here are some of the most popular questions we received:

When can everybody who wants to be tested, get tested?

How do we stop the coronavirus?

If you get the virus, are you then immune to it?

We will be asking those questions during a Twitter Q&A with the CDC deputy director for infectious diseases.

To get your questions answered you can message the WINK News Facebook page or tweet the WINK News Twitter page.

Reporter: Dannielle Garcia



