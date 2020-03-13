Southwest Florida man self-quarantines after Caribbean cruise

A Southwest Florida man has self-quarantined after returning from a week-long Caribbean cruise and experiencing symptoms associated with the coronavirus.

Coughing and a scratchy throat are alarming symptoms right now, especially if you’ve just returned from vacation. For one Southwest Florida man, his ideal vacation became a nightmare once he got home.

Nik Pietanze said passengers were pre-screened and asked if they felt any symptoms related to the common cold or the flu.

When he returned to Southwest Florida a week later, he had a runny nose, something he didn’t think would affect his ability to return to work at a marketing company.

“My employer told me to go home and self-quarantine until the 14th,” Pietanze said.

It’s a precaution he now appreciates, and he understands he’s fortunate he can work from home and not burn his sick days and vacation time.

“Obviously it’s expanding into Lee County, so realistically what’s the downside of it?” he said. “People are showing symptoms, let them work from home if they are able.”

The Florida Department of Health has opened a 24-hour COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Questions may also be emailed to [email protected] Email responses will be sent during call center hours.

Reporter: Janae Muchmore

Writer: Jackie Winchester

