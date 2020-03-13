Publix to adjust store hours amid coronavirus concerns

Publix Super Markets announced Friday night that they will be adjusting their store hours amid coronavirus concerns.

A release on the company’s website stated that all stores and pharmacies companywide will be closing at 8 p.m. nightly starting Saturday, March 14 until further notice.

The company says this time adjustment is to better serve customers by giving store teams enough time to conduct additional preventative sanitation and restock products on shelves.

Writer: Briana Harvath

