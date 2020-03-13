Preventing spread of coronavirus a matter of ‘social responsibility’

A JetBlue passenger who told the flight crew he had coronavirus as he exited the plane got him banned for life.

A Utah Jazz player joked about coronavirus at a press conference before touching all the microphones – and then tested positive two days later.

What can you do to make sure you don’t infect anyone if you get sick?

It’s all about doing the right thing. If you’re sick – and to avoid getting sick – stay home.

“Social responsibility right now during this extraordinary unprecedented time is critical,” said Dr. Corin DeChirico, chief medical officer at Healthcare Network in Naples.

“We have to really just take a few steps back. We may need to alter our life in some way – and it’s really just so we can do all we can to mitigate what’s happening.”

Mitigation means not being in large crowds if you don’t have to be, which is why so many sports events, schools and other places of large gatherings are closing or being canceled.

Medical ethicist Katherine Drabiak with the University of South Florida said it’s up to us to come together to do what’s best for our community.

“Think of this as your civic duty – to protect everybody else. Because what we don’t want to happen is for actions to become where they’re not voluntary,” she said.

“If we all listen to the recommendations listed by the CDC, we’ll be able to eradicate this thing or at least slow it down some so we can get ahead of it.”

Reporter: Veronica Marshall

Writer: Jackie Winchester

