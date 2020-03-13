Port Charlotte man dies after veering off road colliding with a large rock in Sarasota

A Port Charlotte resident died in a crash on Thursday after veering off the roadway and colliding with a large rock in Sarasota.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, Joseph Spratt, 39, was traveling south on Casey Key Road north of Seagrape Pt.when he failed to navigate a left curve and veered off the road.

Spratt collided with the rock and was ejected from his vehicle.

Spratt died from his injuries after being transported to Sarasota Memorial.

Writer: Lincoln Saunders

