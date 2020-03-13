NCH says Southwest Florida blood supplies are critically low, but you can help

NCH Community Blood Center says they need your help to ensure local blood supplies will continue to be available for patients. Blood supplies nationwide are dwindling, and local supplies are critically low.

The NCH Community Blood Center urges organizations and groups to maintain scheduled blood drives and for well and healthy donors to continue donating. Donating is a safe process, and people should not hesitate to give or receive blood or platelets.

NCH Community Blood Center said in a press release: “[We are] following universal precautions and following guidelines issued from CDC and FDA to keep our donors safe. FDA warns in a joint press release with American Red Cross, America’s Blood Centers, American Association of Blood Banks (AABB), & Armed Services Blood Program (ASBP) that donors in are needed to come out in force to donate blood. “We need people to prevent the blood supply from getting depleted,” declares Dr. Peter Marks, director of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). “The blood supply cannot be taken for granted and the coronavirus only heightens the need for a ready blood supply,” says Admiral Brett P. Giroir, M.D. Assistant Secretary at the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services. “The comments from the federal agencies come as the entire blood banking community is uniting in urging people to donate blood and for organizations to keep hosting blood drives,” according to the press release.” Stay tuned on the latest coronavirus donor information www.givebloodcbc.org

Writer: WINK News

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know