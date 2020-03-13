Lee Health, NCH establish mobile COVID-19 collection sites

Lee Health and NCH Healthcare System announced Friday night that they will be establishing mobile collection sites to test patients for the coronavirus (COVID-19).

To qualify for testing, patients must meet testing criteria and have their test ordered by their physician or provider.

At Lee Health, patients must make an appointment before coming to the collections site. NCH is not requiring appointments.

Patients will be able to drive up to the site to have samples collected and sent to a lab for testing. The results will be provided by the patient’s provider.

“Until now, testing has been one of the major challenges to responding to the coronavirus outbreak. The mobile collection site expands the number of patients who can be tested and will get them on the right path to care in a speedier manner,” said Kris Fay, chief administrative officer of Lee Physician Group, Home Health and Physician Services for Lee Health. “Between the mobile collection site and offering free telehealth services, we are finding faster and better ways to treat patients who may be at risk.”

The locations and hours for the collection sites will be announced Monday morning.

“We are pleased to be serving the community by offering this easily accessible testing option for patients,” said, Chief Executive Officer, Paul Hiltz. “Identifying ways to test faster, provide easier access and accelerate results will offer our community faster care. We are constantly reviewing ways to provide the best patient experience and respond to COVID-19.”

Additionally, Lee Health and NCH plan to expand hours of operation as needed in response to demand.

IF YOU FEEL SICK:

The Florida Department of Health has opened a 24-hour COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Questions may also be emailed to [email protected] Email responses will be sent during call center hours.

http://www.floridahealth.gov/diseases-and-conditions/COVID-19/

