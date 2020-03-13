Gov. DeSantis says all visitors prohibited from Broward nursing homes; more test kits will be available

Gov. DeSantis announced Friday further restrictions to some nursing and assisted living facilities.

All visitations are now prohibited to nursing homes, assisted-living facilities, adult family care homes, long-term care facilities and group homes in Broward County due to more coronavirus cases in that county.

DeSantis said more COVID-19 testing kits are being distributed around the state so samples can be tested closer to patients. Hospitals and counties with the highest need will have priority, he added.

The goal is to have 50 certified labs to process 100 samples per day.

“You don’t have to have traveled. If you have the symptoms and a doctor recommends it, you can receive a test. And we want folks to be doing that if they’re experiencing the symptoms,” DeSantis said.

When asked abut Florida’s upcoming presidential preference primary he said, “We are definitely voting, they voted during the Civil War.”

Watch the video below.

