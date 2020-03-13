DEP denies permit, Cape Coral’s Chiquita Lock is here to stay

The Chiquita Lock in Cape Coral is here to stay.

The DEP secretary formally denied the city’s permit to get rid of it.

Noah Valenstein filed the final order this week. The DEP sided with a state judge who said late last year, getting rid of the Cape Coral lock would negatively impact the environment.

The city has tried for years to get rid of the Chiquita Lock as boaters have complained of long wait times.

In a public records request, WINK News learned the city of Cape Coral has spent more than $400,000 since 2016 on lock removal legal and consulting expenses.

DOCUMENTS: Final Order | Chiquita Lock Analysis

Reporter: Brooke Shafer



