Collier County deputies conducting death investigation in Immokalee

The Collier County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a death investigation in Immokalee Friday night, according to CCSO.

A call came in about a disturbance around 9:10 p.m. on Alexander Circle.

CCSO said they did not have any additional information at this time.

Writer: Briana Harvath

