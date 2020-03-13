AMBER Alert activated for missing and endangered girl from Pinellas County

An AMBER Alert has been activated for missing 16-year-old Jada Burrell from Pinellas County.

She was last seen in the area of the 7700 block of 62nd Street in Pinellas Park, and last seen wearing a pink shirt with white sleeves, black leggings, and sandals.

Jada has black hair with possible blue extensions. Jada may be in the company of Eshunn Cummings, who was last seen wearing a green shirt, a blue jacket, and black shorts.

