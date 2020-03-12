What to do if coronavirus forces you into quarantine

As essential items such as hand sanitizer continue to be hard to find in Southwest Florida, officials say there’s more to preparing than stocking up.

Health officials in Collier County said planning ahead is not panicking, it’s being pro-active.

If you or a loved one gets sick with coronavirus, how would you survive a quarantine at home?

Kristine Hollingsworth, with the Health Department of Collier County, had some advice.

“Have a room set aside in the house. Have a bathroom set aside in the house that’s separate from others that may be living in the home,” she said.

The Centers for Disease Control said in addition to that, avoid sharing household items such as dishes, towels, and bedding, with the patient.

Also, put all used disposable gloves, facemasks and other contaminated items in a lined container before throwing them away, and make sure shared spaces have good airflow.

When it comes to caring for your loved one, the CDC says be prepared to help them follow their health care provider’s instructions and monitor their symptoms. If they start feeling worse, call their health care provider.

“Having a preparedness plan is essential to keeping yourself safe and also your family safe,” said Hollingsworth. “The people you don’t want to put at risk are the ones that you love the most.”

Be prepared to tell everyone to stay away, and you’ll want to think about how you’ll get your groceries or prescriptions. A lot of places now offer home delivery.

