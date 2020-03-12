Universal Orlando to temporarily close due to coronavirus worries

Universal Orlando Resort announced it will temporally close its theme parks beginning the end of business Sunday, March 15. This is likely due to concerns for coronavirus (COVID-19).

According to the Universal statement in its tweet, the entertainment hub in Central Florida expects to remain closed through the end of March.

Meanwhile, Universal’s hotels and large outdoor plaza CityWalk will remain open.

For more information, call 877-801-9720.

Update from Universal Orlando Resort pic.twitter.com/Usrhi57dZD — Universal Woahlando Resort (@UniversalORL) March 13, 2020

Writer: WINK News

