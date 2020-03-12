FILE- In this Oct. 22, 2015 file photo, park guests relax and cool off with a water mist under the globe at Universal Studios City Walk in Orlando, Fla. A lawsuit brought by a Guatemalan family whose father died after going on a ride says Universal Orlando Resort should have put warning signs in Spanish. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)
Universal Orlando to temporarily close due to coronavirus worries

Published: March 12, 2020 9:41 PM EDT
Updated: March 12, 2020 9:46 PM EDT

Universal Orlando Resort announced it will temporally close its theme parks beginning the end of business Sunday, March 15. This is likely due to concerns for coronavirus (COVID-19).

According to the Universal statement in its tweet, the entertainment hub in Central Florida expects to remain closed through the end of March.

Meanwhile, Universal’s hotels and large outdoor plaza CityWalk will remain open.

For more information, call 877-801-9720.

