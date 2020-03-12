Senator Rick Scott to self-quarantine following potential contact with someone positive for COVID-19

Senator Rick Scott announced Thursday that he will be self-quarantining after he possibly made contact with a Brazilian delegation member who tested positive for the coronavirus.

Scott released the following statement on the matter:

My office was alerted today by the Brazilian Embassy that a member of President Bolsonaro’s delegation tested positive for Coronavirus. On Monday, I met with the President in Miami, and while I do not believe I interacted with the infected person, that individual was in the same room as me. The Embassy said the person had no symptoms leading up to or the day of the conference. After consulting with the Senate’s attending physician and my personal doctor, I have been told that my risk is low, and I don’t need to take a test or quarantine. However, the health and safety of the American people is my focus and I have made the decision to self-quarantine in an abundance of caution. I am feeling healthy and not experiencing any symptoms at this time. I will still be working on my plan to combat Coronavirus and protect American families, and my offices in D.C. and throughout the state will still be fully operational to help Floridians.

Scott was set to hold a news conference Thursday which has now been canceled. He planned to announce his legislation to expand access to coronavirus testing. This legislation would direct the CDC to reimburse states for the costs incurred to set up and run as many mobile testing sites as possible.

If you’d like to read Scott’s full remarks as prepared for delivery, click here.

The Brazilian official is also said to have met President Trump and Vice President Pence at Mar-a-Lago on Saturday, according to The Washington Post. They say Trump “isn’t concerned” about the development.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro’s communications director tested positive for the new coronavirus, just days after traveling with Bolsonaro to a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump in Florida.

A statement from the president’s communications office on Thursday said director Fábio Wajngarten’s test results have come back positive, and that the presidency is adopting preventive measures to ensure Bolsonaro’s health.

Wajngarten joined Bolsonaro on a three-day trip to the U.S. and on Saturday was at the Mar-a-Lago resort, where he posted a photo of himself posing beside Trump. A video from the event also showed him standing directly behind both presidents as they addressed a crowd.

The meeting also included Trump’s daughter Ivanka Trump, son-in-law Jared Kushner, former New York City Mayor Rudolph Giuliani, Brazil’s foreign minister Ernesto Araujo, and Bolsonaro’s son Eduardo, who is a federal lawmaker, among others.

“We had dinner in Florida at Mar-a-Lago with the entire delegation,” Trump told reporters on Thursday in the Oval Office. “I don’t know if the press aide was there. But we did nothing very unusual.”

Wajngarten initially denied a report on Wednesday that he had been tested for the virus, saying on his social media account that his health was fine. He is now in self-quarantine at home, according to the statement.

Local newspaper Estado de S.Paulo reported that Bolsonaro has been tested for coronavirus, with results expected Friday.

The government also communicated with U.S. authorities so that they can take cautionary measures, the Brazilian statement said.

The White House did not respond to repeated questions about the development, including whether the president and his senior staff are being tested for the virus and who, if anyone is planning to self-quarantine, given their direct contact with someone who has now tested positive.

-Associated Press

Writer: Briana Harvath

