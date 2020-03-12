Roadblock due to pedestrian-involved crash on Sunshine Blvd in Lehigh

Florida Highway Patrol is responding to a pedestrian-involved crash in Lehigh Acres Thursday night.

According to FHP, state troopers are along Sunshine Boulevard at the intersection with 3rd St W.

FHP confirms a pedestrian was hit by a car and taken to the hospital to treat injuries. Their status is not confirmed at this time.

There is a roadblock at the crash scene. Drivers are advised to use caution and seek an alternate route if possible.

Writer: WINK News

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know