LEHIGH ACRES
Roadblock due to pedestrian-involved crash on Sunshine Blvd in Lehigh
Florida Highway Patrol is responding to a pedestrian-involved crash in Lehigh Acres Thursday night.
According to FHP, state troopers are along Sunshine Boulevard at the intersection with 3rd St W.
FHP confirms a pedestrian was hit by a car and taken to the hospital to treat injuries. Their status is not confirmed at this time.
There is a roadblock at the crash scene. Drivers are advised to use caution and seek an alternate route if possible.
