Roadblock due to crash on northbound Fowler in Fort Myers

Fort Myers Police Department is responding to a crash with injuries on Fowler Street in Fort Myers Thursday night.

Police are on scene of a crash with two cars along Fowler at the intersection with Canal Street, where one vehicle is in a ditch off the roadway.

There is a roadblock in northbound lanes of Fowler.

According to FMPD, individuals involved in the crash were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Officers advise drivers to expect delays. Seek an alternate route.

Writer: WINK News

