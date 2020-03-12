Patient tests ‘presumptively positive’ for coronavirus at Sarasota Memorial Hospital

Sarasota Memorial Hospital in Sarasota says a patient has been tested “presumptively positive” for coronavirus (COVID-19) Thursday.

According to SMH, the patient is a 70-year-old man who was admitted March 10 and placed in isolation under the care of staff trained in appropriate infection prevention and control measures.

Test samples have been sent to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for confirmation, but SMH and state health officials are treating it as a confirmed case for public health purposes.

This is a developing story.

IF YOU FEEL SICK:

The Florida Department of Health has opened a 24-hour COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Questions may also be emailed to [email protected] Email responses will be sent during call center hours.

http://www.floridahealth.gov/diseases-and-conditions/COVID-19/

Writer: WINK News

