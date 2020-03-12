Lee Health restricts visitations to patients at all hospitals

Lee Health has restricted visitations to patients at all hospitals.

According to Dr. Antonucci with Lee Health they are “restricting all patients to two visitors at a time and we are not allowing visitors under the age of 12. Visitors are asked to answer a survey as they enter the hospital and won’t be allowed to visit a patient’s room if they within the last 14 days have traveled outside the country, returned from a cruise, have a respiratory illness symptom… or have been exposed to someone being treated for COVID-19.”

