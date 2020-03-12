Lee Health Golisano Children's Hospital of Southwest Florida.
FORT MYERS

Lee Health restricts visitations to patients at all hospitals

Published: March 12, 2020 3:50 PM EDT
Updated: March 12, 2020 3:52 PM EDT

Lee Health has restricted visitations to patients at all hospitals.

According to Dr. Antonucci with Lee Health they are “restricting all patients to two visitors at a time and we are not allowing visitors under the age of 12. Visitors are asked to answer a survey as they enter the hospital and won’t be allowed to visit a patient’s room if they within the last 14 days have traveled outside the country, returned from a cruise, have a respiratory illness symptom… or have been exposed to someone being treated for COVID-19.”

