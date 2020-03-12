Leader of Lee County drug ring sentenced to life in federal prison

A Lehigh Acres man who led a drug distribution ring out of North Fort Myers was sentenced to life in federal prison on Thursday.

Tony Wilson Jr., 31, was charged with conspiring to distribute cocaine base (crack cocaine), heroin, and fentanyl; distribution of fentanyl; and possessing multiple firearms as a convicted felon.

He entered a guilty plea in federal court on Aug. 2, 2019.

Wilson also received a five-year mandatory sentence for possessing a firearm in relation to a drug trafficking offense. He will have to forfeit a gold chain and pendant valued at over $80,000 and tens of thousands of dollars in cash.

According to court documents and evidence, Wilson, aka “Big Homie” and “Caine,” was the head of a large drug distribution ring that operated from 2013 to 2018 in the Suncoast Estates neighborhood of North Fort Myers. Dealers occupied several houses and mobile homes, working side-by-side to distribute drugs. The group also used “safe houses” in Suncoast to store bulk drugs and proceeds, and to manufacture crack cocaine for distribution.

During its investigation of the ring, law enforcement made dozens of undercover drug purchases from Wilson’s dealers in Suncoast. They also seized tens of thousands of dollars, multiple firearms, and large quantities of cocaine base, heroin, and fentanyl. Investigators said evidence showed the group often generated more than $10,000 per day in sales.

Eighteen members of the ring have been convicted. Wilson is the 16th to be sentenced.

Related Articles: Lehigh Acres man pleads guilty to drug charges in federal court

Writer: Jackie Winchester

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know