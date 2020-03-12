Jeep Gladiators and Wranglers are recalled for fire risk

Jeep is recalling certain 2018-2020 Jeep Wrangler SUVs and 2020 Jeep Gladiator pickup trucks equipped with manual transmissions because they can overheat and could catch on fire.

The issue is that the clutch pressure plate may get too hot from friction and can cause the transmission case to crack.

If the case fractures, there’s a chance that hot debris could contact ignition sources on the vehicle and ignite a fire. A damaged pressure plate could lead to a loss of propulsion and create road debris.

The driver may smell a burnt clutch or the clutch pedal may move farther than usual before the pressure plate breaks.

To see if your vehicle is on the recall list, visit the NHTSA recall website here.

Writer: Lincoln Saunders

