Gov. Ron DeSantis addresses coronavirus concerns from Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami. (WINK News)
MIAMI

Gov. DeSantis recommends all mass gatherings be postponed, official state travel suspended

Published: March 12, 2020 11:30 AM EDT
Updated: March 12, 2020 12:27 PM EDT

Governor Ron DeSantis held a news conference Thursday at 11:30 a.m. from Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami.

DeSantis announced all official travel for state employees has been suspended for 30 days.

The governor also strongly recommended all mass gatherings be postponed, saying he did not have the authority to require them to be canceled.

He was joined by Lieutenant Governor Jeanette Nuñez, Agency for Health Care Administration Secretary Mary Mayhew, Jackson Health System President and CEO Carlos Migoya, Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Giménez, Miami-Dade County Commission Chairwoman Audrey Edmonson.

