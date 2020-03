Disneyland Resort to close on March 14 due to coronavirus worries

Disney is closing Disneyland Resort, its flagship theme park in Anaheim, California, on March 14, due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The closure of Disneyland follows the company shuttering some of its parks overseas because of the virus. Disney (DIS)’s theme parks in Shanghai and Hong Kong, for example, were closed earlier this year due to the outbreak.

As of Thursday afternoon, there have been no updates on Disney World in Orlando which remains open.

–This is a developing story.

Disney said in a tweet:

“While there have been no reported cases of COVID-19 at Disneyland Resort, after carefully reviewing the guidelines of the Governor of California’s executive order and in the best interest of our guests and employees, we are proceeding with the closure of Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park, beginning the morning of March 14 through the end of the month.

The Hotels of Disneyland Resort will remain open until Monday, March 16 to give guests the ability to make necessary travel arrangements; Downtown Disney will remain open. We will monitor the ongoing situation and follow the advice and guidance of federal and state officials and health agencies. Disney will continue to pay cast members during this time.

Disneyland Resort will work with guests who wish to change or cancel their visits, and will provide refunds to those who have hotel bookings during this closure period. We anticipate heavy call volume over the next several days and appreciate guests’ patience as we work hard to respond to all inquiries.

Please contact The Walt Disney Travel Company for questions and cancellations at (714) 520-5050.”

Author: (CNN Business)

