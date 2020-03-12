3 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Florida, one being in Lee County
Florida Department of Health confirmed that 3 new cases of COVID-19 have been discovered in Florida, and one of those is a man from Lee County.
According to FDOH the there are two new cases in Broward and one new case in Lee County.
New Positive Cases
- A 57-year old male in Lee County has tested positive for COVID-19. He is
isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health
officials. It is currently unclear whether this was a travel-related case; the
epidemiological investigation is ongoing.
- A 65-year old male in Broward County has tested positive for COVID-19. He is
isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health
officials. It is currently unclear whether this was a travel-related case; the
epidemiological investigation is ongoing.
- A 61-year old male in Broward County tested positive for COVID-19. He is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials. This is a travel related case and is associated with Port Everglades.
Port Everglades Advisory
The Department, through an extensive epidemiological investigation, has identified four
positive COVID-19 cases associated with Port Everglades in Broward County, Florida.
All three cases are connected to or employed by Metro Cruise Services – a company
that operates at Port Everglades.
- The Department recommends all individuals experiencing symptoms who have recently
traveled through Port Everglades to immediately contact their CHD or health care
provider and self-isolate for 14 Days.
- The Department also recommends employees of Metro Cruise Services at Port
Everglades with any association to these cases self-isolate at home.
- The Department is working to connect with all employees at Metro Cruise
Services who may have come into contact with the three individuals who have
tested positive for COVID-19 to provide the employees with the appropriate
guidance and monitoring.
- The Department is working in close consultation with the CDC on this
investigation.
- CDC recommends that individuals with recent travel history on a cruise monitor
their health for 14 days and, if they develop symptoms, immediately self-isolate
and contact their CHD or health care provider.
See the latest number on the Florida Department of Health website.
IF YOU FEEL SICK:
The Florida Department of Health has opened a 24-hour COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Questions may also be emailed to [email protected] Email responses will be sent during call center hours.
http://www.floridahealth.gov/diseases-and-conditions/COVID-19/