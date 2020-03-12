FORT MYERS

3 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Florida, one being in Lee County

Published: March 12, 2020 6:02 AM EDT
Updated: March 12, 2020 7:22 AM EDT

Florida Department of Health confirmed that 3 new cases of COVID-19 have been discovered in Florida, and one of those is a man from Lee County.

According to FDOH the there are two new cases in Broward and one new case in Lee County.

New Positive Cases

  • A 57-year old male in Lee County has tested positive for COVID-19. He is
    isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health
    officials. It is currently unclear whether this was a travel-related case; the
    epidemiological investigation is ongoing.
  • A 65-year old male in Broward County has tested positive for COVID-19. He is
    isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health
    officials. It is currently unclear whether this was a travel-related case; the
    epidemiological investigation is ongoing.
  • A 61-year old male in Broward County tested positive for COVID-19. He is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials. This is a travel related case and is associated with Port Everglades.

Port Everglades Advisory
The Department, through an extensive epidemiological investigation, has identified four
positive COVID-19 cases associated with Port Everglades in Broward County, Florida.
All three cases are connected to or employed by Metro Cruise Services – a company
that operates at Port Everglades.

  • The Department recommends all individuals experiencing symptoms who have recently
    traveled through Port Everglades to immediately contact their CHD or health care
    provider and self-isolate for 14 Days.
  • The Department also recommends employees of Metro Cruise Services at Port
    Everglades with any association to these cases self-isolate at home.
  • The Department is working to connect with all employees at Metro Cruise
    Services who may have come into contact with the three individuals who have
    tested positive for COVID-19 to provide the employees with the appropriate
    guidance and monitoring.
  • The Department is working in close consultation with the CDC on this
    investigation.
  • CDC recommends that individuals with recent travel history on a cruise monitor
    their health for 14 days and, if they develop symptoms, immediately self-isolate
    and contact their CHD or health care provider.

See the latest number on the Florida Department of Health website.

IF YOU FEEL SICK:

The Florida Department of Health has opened a 24-hour COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Questions may also be emailed to [email protected] Email responses will be sent during call center hours.
http://www.floridahealth.gov/diseases-and-conditions/COVID-19/

 

 

Writer:Lincoln Saunders
