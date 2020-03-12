3 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Florida, one being in Lee County

Florida Department of Health confirmed that 3 new cases of COVID-19 have been discovered in Florida, and one of those is a man from Lee County.

According to FDOH the there are two new cases in Broward and one new case in Lee County.

New Positive Cases

isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials. It is currently unclear whether this was a travel-related case; the epidemiological investigation is ongoing. A 65-year old male in Broward County has tested positive for COVID-19. He is

isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials. It is currently unclear whether this was a travel-related case; the epidemiological investigation is ongoing. A 61-year old male in Broward County tested positive for COVID-19. He is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials. This is a travel related case and is associated with Port Everglades.

Port Everglades Advisory

The Department, through an extensive epidemiological investigation, has identified four

positive COVID-19 cases associated with Port Everglades in Broward County, Florida.

All three cases are connected to or employed by Metro Cruise Services – a company

that operates at Port Everglades.

investigation. CDC recommends that individuals with recent travel history on a cruise monitor

their health for 14 days and, if they develop symptoms, immediately self-isolate

and contact their CHD or health care provider.

See the latest number on the Florida Department of Health website.

IF YOU FEEL SICK:

The Florida Department of Health has opened a 24-hour COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Questions may also be emailed to [email protected] Email responses will be sent during call center hours.

http://www.floridahealth.gov/diseases-and-conditions/COVID-19/

