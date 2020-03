Pet Pals: Ginger

FORT MYERS, Fla. – Ginger is a friendly, loving dog who is just looking for a place to call home. The 12-year-old pup is a great companion and loves children & other pets.

If you’d like to give Ginger her furever home, call the Gulf Coast Humane Society at 239-332-0364.

Reporter: Sabrina Katz

Producer: Summer Fernandez de Castro

