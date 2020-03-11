Tom Hanks tweets he and wife Rita Wilson test positive for coronavirus in Australia

Actor Tom Hanks and his wife, actress Rita Wilson, have tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19) per Hanks’ Twitter account.

The actor says he and his wife both fell ill while traveling in Australia and were tested for the virus, with results returning positive for COVID-19.

They are now both in isolation and following necessary steps to be nursed back to health.

2014 Kennedy Center Honoree Tom Hanks and his wife, Rita Wilson, arrive at the State Department for the Kennedy Center Honors State Department Dinner on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Kevin Wolf)

Writer: WINK News

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know