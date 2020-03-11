SWFL realtor says housing market booming amid coronavirus pandemic

Government officials are expected to halt public tours on Capitol Hill in Washington D.C. It’s one of the latest moves federal officials have made to help the United States weather the health crisis due to coronavirus (COVID-19), including lowering interest rates.

We spoke to a realtor in Southwest Florida Wednesday to see how the coronavirus outbreak is impacting the housing market.

It’s possible you may see fewer for sale signs and more sold signs out in front yards. Local realtors say the coronavirus has not affected their business. In fact, realtor Jerry Osinski says it’s been his best month this year. With fears of corona virus spreading, real estate agents are actually selling more homes in Southwest Florida

“It’s better we are in prime of the season, and we definitely notice toward the end of this season a spike in real estate,’ said Osinski, who works with the Gulf Group Berkshire Hathaway home services.

Osinski says since interest rates are down, and it’s helping them out.

“When they decrease, it’s a good thing for us because there are more buyers out there because they can afford more homes,” Osinski said.

Osinski also says, when people buy or rent their own home, they feel just a little bit safer from the virus.

“When you stay in a hotel there’s more interaction and contracting the coronavirus,” Osinski said. “Where, if you have your own property, you can lock down and be by yourself.”

Reporter: Taylor Smith

Writer: Jack Lowenstein

